Antipodes Hosanna H2O Intensive Skin-Plumping Serum

The Hosanna H2O Intensive Skin Plumping Serum is a certified organic product from New Zealand brand, Antipodes. It is designed to stimulate collagen production while evening skin tone.

This is a water based, serum formula which is packed with antioxidants while helping to minimise redness. The product is most suitable for dry, sensitive or dehydrated skin as it contains both moisturising and calming properties.


Key ingredients include Vinanza grape, Waiwera, Artesian water and Mamaku black fern. This should be applied daily to your face and neck, followed by your favourite moisturiser. This is a 30ml bottle with 100% of the ingredients coming from natural origin, and 95% of ingredients from organic cultivation.

RRP: $48.99, available from Priceline. If you have tried this we would love to hear what you think in the comments section below.

