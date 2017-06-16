Antipodes Moisture Boost Natural Lipstick

When you find a lipstick which states “I’m so healthy you could almost eat me”, you know you have to try it. That’s the tagline for Antipodes Moisture Boost Natural Lipsticks, and while you cannot actually eat them, they are pretty special.

There is a range of 12 different shades to choose from, but because it is winter I’m going to suggest something a little darker such as the Forest Berry Red (pictured) variety.

The Moisture Boost Natural Lipsticks are certified vegan and 90% of the ingredients come from natural origin. When you put these on your lips they are left feeling soft and silky and I have been applying daily without any negative consequences.

Avocado Oil, Calendula Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Argan Oil, Vitamin E, Shea Butter and Beeswax are some of the key ingredients and explain why your lips end up feeling more moisturised.

Just because these are natural, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the colour! There is something for every skin tone and they have an RRP of $32.00 each.

For more information visit www.antipodesnature.com

#gifted

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

You May Also Like: