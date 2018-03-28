Miss Frankie Nail Polishes

I was recently introduced to an Australian made nail polish brand that goes by the name “Miss Frankie” and comes from manicurist Kara Jeffers.

Besides the fact these nail polishes are locally designed in Melbourne, there are a few other stand out features I want to share with you.

While the result is similar to that of a traditional salon polish, (long lasting and shiny) what makes these unique is what they are lacking. Miss Frankie pride themselves on saying no to nasties and making their polishes as natural as possible. This means none of these five things commonly found in polish:

Dibutyl phthalate (DBP), Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Toluene or Camphor. In addition, these products are cruelty free and vegan. All this doesn’t mean they sacrifice on looks, as they each come packaged in a cute pale pink box.

There are 12 shades to choose from, and I think I have found my match with BFF, which is a light and creamy baby pink shade.

These have an RRP of $22 each, and Miss Frankie recommends applying two coats with their base and top coat for longevity. Free shipping when you spend over $50.

For something more considerate than your typical polish, check out www.missfrankie.com.au

