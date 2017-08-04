Review: No Pong Anti Odourant

Deodorant, Anti-Perspirant, roll on, spray on, stick and pump; there is a lot on the market to help you control body odour and if you are anything like me you have used a lot of different products over the years.

I know a lot of people are very set in their deodorant type, if not necessarily the brand or the fragrance. I have experimented over the years but never have I seen anything quite like this.

No Pong doesn’t fit any of the traditional categories; this is no roll on, nor a stick. It’s not a deodorant or an anti-perspirant. No Pong is an anti odourant which comes in the form of a balm. Packaged in a cute little pot it offers a natural alternative completely free of parabens and aluminium, and there is a bicarbonate free formulation that is low fragrance.

As a breastfeeding mother I like the idea of keeping chemicals to a minimum, especially when they can be so close to the area my baby feeds; I also like the idea of effective odour protection. No Pong offers 12 hour water resistant protection that is natural and safe, even for sensitive skin.

Some of the key highlights of No Pong:

Contains the finest food grade, natural and organic ingredients that are safe for the body and the environment.

Proprietary blend of 100% pure and ACO accredited essential oils create a light, fresh and gender neutral fragrance

Chemical and bicarbonate free formulation makes NO PONG ideal for the entire family

NO PONG creates a 12-hr water resistant layer that allows skin to breathe and sweat naturally, which aids in detoxifying the body

Easy to apply ‘paste’

Not tested on animals

Recyclable and re-usable packaging

100% Australian owned and made

I have been using both the Original NO PONG and the Low Fragrance Bicarb Free NO PONG. The scent is the same in both formulations but the Bicarb Free is much more subtle.

This product is so simple to use, just scoop a pea sized amount onto your fingertip and rub into your armpit. It is designed to work with hairy and hairless armpits, and when I actually think about it there are some teen pits I plan to test it out on.

No Pong doesn’t mask the smell of body odour, nor does it use ingredients designed to block sweat pores. This product creates an environment that the bacteria that causes odour can’t survive in.

I have found these products to be smooth, subtly fragranced, non-irritating and most importantly…. EFFECTIVE.

Original No Pong contains Coconut Oil, Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Corn Starch, Beeswax, and a blend of essential oils that taken individually put me off but come together in a sweet citrusy scent with a hint of vanilla that is gender neutral.

Low Fragrance Bicarb Free No Pong is a similar formulation, swapping out the Sodium Bicarbonate and Corn Starch for Magnesium Hydroxide and Diatomaceous Earth and containing a reduced concentration of Essential Oils (Orange Sweet, Vanilla, Lemongrass, Cedarwood Atlas, Bergamot, Lime, Frankincense, Ylang Ylang, and Geranium).

Sprays may seem convenient but the benefits of No Pong are far superior in my opinion. I certainly prefer the smooth layer of balm to the mist of heavily scented spray that remains in the air long after the spray.

RRP: $5.95 + S&H- 35gm Original

RRP: $6.95 + S&H – 35gm Bicarb Free

For more information, to purchase online or to find your nearest Stockist check them out at: www.nopong.com

You can also check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

