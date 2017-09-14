Scout Cosmetics: 5 Free Breathable Nail Polish (Spring Shades)

SCOUT Cosmetics have proven you can have quality nail polish, without all the nasties. Called “5 Free Breathable Nail Polish”, these eco-friendly colours are breathable and water permeable. They even contain essential oils for a much nicer scent when dry.

There is no:

Toluene

Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP)

Camphor

Formaldehyde

Formaldehyde Resin

The polishes are vegan, cruelty-free and made right here in Australia. Just because they are friendlier, doesn’t mean they don’t look good! There are a range of fun shades to choose from and they apply smoothly and easily.

It is officially Spring, and it only seems fitting we share with you the top three shades from the range which suit the warmer weather:

(All Star)

(Stay with Me)

(Luscious)

Fast drying and long lasting, for those who are conscious of what they are putting on their nails this is a great alternative to traditional polish. RRP $19.95

To find out more or to purchase, visit Scout Cosmetics

You May Also Like: