It is possible to have sustainable fashion, and Australian label “The Great Beyond” uses 100% organic custom bamboo fabric. The new collection for Spring / Summer 2017 is titled Cassiopeia and Nick Azar is the designer behind the range.

Cassiopeia features pastels with serenity blue and rose quartz. The Great Beyond are from Brisbane, Australia so you have the added benefit of the items being local.

Have a look at some of the pieces:

You can view the Cassiopeia collection here

You May Also Like: