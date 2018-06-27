USER REVIEW: Enbacci Complete Body Firming Lotion

The Enbacci Complete Body Firming Lotion is the first all-over body product formulated in the Enbacci range. It combines products that have been traditionally reserved for the face with scientifically derived stem cells from the Saponaria Pumila plant. The Complete Body Firming Lotion hydrates, nourishes, and visibly tones the appearance of skin, restoring elasticity.

Simple to use, non-greasy and rapidly absorbed into the skin this lotion is perfect for after the shower. We are fast approaching the mid-point of winter and that means that constant hand washing and the heating is playing havoc with the hydration of my skin. I am not good at remembering to moisturise but I have been using this lotion on my hands and arms as I notice their dryness the most. And I must say that I am definitely noticing that they aren’t anywhere near as dry with regular use.





Ingredients include an amazing array of oils to result in a product that does not feel oily in the least. Enbacci have blended Sunflower Seed Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Macadamia Nut Oil and Soybean Oil with Shea butter, lecithin and natural vitamin E. These ingredients combine to offer a lightweight product extremely rich in Vitamins A, C and E that is great for reducing the visible effects of ageing, retaining moisture in the skin and creating a protective barrier on the outer layer.

The other amazing ingredient in the Enbacci Complete Body Firming Lotion is the stem cells of the Saponaria Pumila, a perennial plant found in the alpine mountains. This plant survived the last age and adapted to challenging environments by developing protective repair mechanisms. Research shows the stem cells of the Saponaria Pumila have the ability to protect skin from daily environmental challenges while helping increase skin density, elasticity, and firmness.

I love the effect this lotion is having on my arms so I am determined to start using it all over, I just need to make it super quick because the mornings are more than a little fresh over here.

