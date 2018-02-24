USER REVIEWS: Deluxe Shea Butter

Shea butter is becoming an integral ingredient in many skin care products but you can also use Shea butter on its own.
Deluxe Shea Butter is a product that is 100% pure, certified organic, unrefined natural Shea butter. The company supplies Shea butter in a wide range of sizes to cater for those who want to use it personally right up to large manufacturers. Deluxe Shea Butter is made in Ghana, West Africa and imported to Adelaide.
The Shea butter is picked and processed by a certified organic producer who works closely with the women who pick and process the shea nuts, they source directly from women’s co-operatives helping to support the communities of their heritage.
Shea Butter is used in all sorts of beauty products because the list of its benefits is long. It helps with skin, muscle, hair, nails, scar tissue and inflammation so it’s versatility is almost limitless.
I have been using Deluxe Shea Butter for a couple of weeks now and I must say that I’m impressed. I suffer from terminally cracked skin on my feet, dry elbows, and very dry hands.
It’s still Summer, and that means that my feet are suffering more than usual, so I have been making an effort to moisturise them every morning. I apply Deluxe Shea Butter before I put my socks on and then don’t think about them again. I have also tried to do my elbows and hands at the same time but in the morning school rush things sometimes get a little crazy.
My feet are still a little dry but the cracks are certainly diminishing and they don’t feel anywhere near as bad as they once were. They are starting to feel soft and no longer scratchy which is a monumental improvement. My elbows have lost the dryness and are no longer discoloured. Then, there are my hands, which are looking much more supple and I can no longer lament the state of them.
Deluxe Shea Butter is simple to use and cost-effective; it’s 100% pure and certified organic and the company pride themselves on their fair trade practices. There are no nasties; actually, there are no additives AT ALL! You want Shea Butter, that’s what you get… and it’s all you get. No fragrances, no chunks, no preservatives – just Shea butter.
Deluxe Shea Butter is naturally fragranced by the pleasant and subtle scent of shea nuts. There is no animal testing and the product is completely ethically sourced.
There is so much to love about this product and so much to use it for. The one thing I really wanted to try it out on is my son’s eczema because he gets little patches that he then scratches and picks but we haven’t got anything on him this week. I will be trying it on him soon though.
The uses for this magic little product are endless and I am definitely going to be checking it out for more of them. Some of the benefits are:
- Helps to prevent skin ageing
- Powerful antioxidant helping to smooth wrinkles, scars and other skin imperfections
- Treats stretch marks and prevents cracking of breast skin
- Effectively treats nappy rash, relieves redness and protects the skin from wetness
- Provides elasticity to skin and softens callouses
- Promotes recovery in muscle injuries and works as an anti-inflammatory
- Protects hair from sun damage
- Anti-irritant and can treat redness, rashes, and insect bites
- Great facial moisturiser which even works for oily skin and doesn’t cause acne
- Effective treatment for psoriasis and eczema
- Fantastic for massage on adults and children
This is definitely a product worth trying out and I will be recommending it to everyone. I love the effect it has had on my skin and I plan to try it for eczema and nappy rash next.
For more information about Deluxe Shea Butter and stockists, you can find them at Deluxesheabutter.com.
Skincare Sizes RRP:
100g – $14.30
250g – $17.05
450g – $19.80
20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are trialing Deluxe Shea Butter and you can read what they thought in the comments below.
Comments
Alison Humble says
I have nothing but good things to say about this body butter. I have a newborn, psoriasis and dry skin!!! so getting picked to do this review was so exciting. This product definitely is one I’ll be using a lot and getting a run for its money. It’s so versatile. I can use it for nappy rash, cracked nipples, dry skin, psoriasis, on the kids dry knees and my disgusting cracked heels. The texture is thick and doesn’t absorb straight away like most body butters but is great for putting much needed moisture back in the skin and works well.
I love that it has no nasties and is so natural.
Jacqui Ryan says
Thanks so much to Deluxe Shea Butter and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to review this product
I was so excited to receive this little jar. I’m currently undergoing chemo and my skin is very dry and itchy
Just a little Shea butter goes a long way. You have to massage it in. The texture and smell are heavenly. It’s heavier than s lot of moisturizers. The trick is to use a tiny amount and massage it right in
I used it on my hands including my cuticles, on rough heels, as a lip balm and all over my body. My favourite use was on my scalp. I had lost all my hair but is now growing back. I massage the Shea cream into my scalp and it helps with any dry scalp and leaves what hair I do have feeling nice. I have no proof but think that massaging and conditioning the scalp may be helping my hair grow back
One big plus is that there are no nasties in the cream. I caught my naughty kitten having a lick. Can’t blame her, it smells so good. A big relief that this would not have harmed her
I’ll certainly be looking out for another jar when this one finishes
Denise says
I am loving the Shea Butter so much that my hands, nails and arms are really benefiting from twice daily applications. I am also now applying it to my neck and upper chest which is exposed to the elements. It’s such a lovely product that it appears to work into my skin without going immediately dry. I have age spots, freckles, scars from surgery and my skin of late has been dry from fibromyalgia. Shea Butter has proven to be a product I can keep using and continue to see results.
Can I say I love this product!
Thankyou for allowing me to trial Shea Butter. We will have a lovely relationship! ☺️