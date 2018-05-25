User Reviews: Wanderess Beauty Discovery Boxes

This month a selection of our members were lucky enough to trial the Wanderess Beauty Discovery Boxes. This is a brand which began in Bondi, and Jessica is the woman who started it all. The idea behind these boxes is to help people discover green beauty products and share a little bit of positive self-love.

This is such a beautiful idea and the brand is really focused on being ethically green, there are no buzzwords here, as Wanderess legitimately cares. Each month a new box is released, with the packaging being both recycled and recyclable. They even use Sendle to deliver the parcels, which is a carbon neutral company.

While each of our testers has a different box to try (you will be able to read their reviews in the comments section below), I was lucky enough to sample the April 2018 “Body Wash and Lotion Box” (pictured). All I can say is, wow what a collection of goodies! I was pretty much convinced this was amazing just from the Dr. Hauschka editions as this is one of my favourite brands. Here is a rundown of what is inside:

Meenoo Organics – Body Mousse Ylang Ylang Petitgrain Dr. Hauschka – Rose Nurturing Body Wash Dr. Hauschka – Quince Hydrating Body Milk Bondi Wash – Tasmanian Pepper & Lavender Body Wash Bondi Wash – Sydney Peppermint & Rosemary Body Lotion Brumby Sunstate – 12 Aromas Soap Nature’s Child – Organic Cotton Face Wipe



The Dr Hauschka Rose Nurturing Body Wash is a standout, at 200ml it is definitely not a sample. It has that luxurious rose scent and there are no synthetic fragrances, dyes or preservatives and it gives you a naturally divine shower experience every time you use it. All of the products have good qualities, and some of the brands I have never used before.

The Bondi Wash duo use Australian botanicals and I especially like the combination of pepper and lavender in the body wash. But then, there is the soap from Brumby Sunstate. I never was a big soap girl but I adore how this smells and feels. I will definitely be checking out other products from the range.

The idea to have a selection of quality eco friendly beauty products all in one box is a good one, and I enjoyed being able to try some new products. This is good value for money, and when you open up the box you feel as though you are opening a gift to yourself.

For more information or to purchase your own box, please visit: Wanderess Beauty.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing these beauty boxes, find out their feedback in the comments section below.

