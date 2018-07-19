USPA Sensitive Products

If you suffer from sensitive skin, you will understand how difficult it can be to find friendly face products. From USPA, the Desensitising Elixir and Sensitive Rescue Serum (both with chamomile) are perfect for winter. What makes this brand special is that it is Australian made and uses botanical ingredients. There are no sulphates, parabens, synthetic colour or fragrances, and no mineral oil. Plus, these products are cruelty free so our furry friends are safe from harm.

The Desensitising Elixir is designed to balance, hydrate and soothe. This can either be added to your moisturiser or applied directly to the skin after cleansing. It comes in a dropper bottle and can be used both morning and night. Lavender and Chamomile are the key ingredients, and they are known for their calming and balancing properties. If your skin needs to get back in shape and is suffering from the elements, this is a good place to start. RRP $60.00

The second product for sensitive skin is the Rescue Serum. This is designed to soothe and reduce any redness on your face. It comes with Aloe Vera, Chamomile and Gotu Kola which help to calm the skin and create a smoother appearance. The product can be used on any areas which are suffering sensitivity and should be applied to clean skin and gently massaged. RRP $75.00

Both products are suitable for sensitive skin, including rosacea and psoriasis. Two beautiful products which take the struggle out of sensitive skin.

If you would like to learn more about the USPA range, or shop online please visit: www.uspa.com.au

